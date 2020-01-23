We’re celebrating National Popcorn Day with unique local flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sharilyn Cobb with Popcorn Cottage helped us celebrate National Popcorn Day, which was Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She says her products are popped fresh in the store, which has been open since 1971 . She's got 18 different flavors and has been known to experiment with unique ones, such as Rosemary and Hot Chile.

Great for gifts or just for snacking, you can pop by Popcorn Cottage in Valley Fair Mall Mon. - Sat., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Sunday) or the Layton location at 435 West 1375 North Mon-Sat., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closed Sunday).