× Volunteers conduct annual ‘Point in Time’ survey of people experiencing homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — The Homeless Outreach Program is conducting the “Point in Time” (PIT) count and survey over the next four nights.

The PIT is a survey conducted by volunteers to gauge how many people experience homelessness and provide an in-depth single-night look at homelessness in Utah.

The goal of the count is to gather information and connect people to available resources that help combat homelessness.

Shawn Spalding has helped conduct the PIT survey for four years and believes in the work he does.

“If you could imagine living out in the cold every night, trying to stay warm, try to stay safe, it’s a big thing, it’s a hard thing to be homeless, I don’t think a lot of us would understand what they go through,” Spalding said.

FOX 13 Photojournalist Dario Jokic has more in the video below: