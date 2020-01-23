Utah legislature will repeal tax bill in the face of referendum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY— Republican legislative leaders on Capitol Hill will repeal the controversial tax overhaul bill on the first day of the 2020 session, rendering a referendum effort moot.

FOX 13 first reported the plan on Thursday morning.

"When the 2020 general legislative session opens Monday, legislative leaders will introduce a bill to repeal the changes made in the special session. The intention is that the bill will be ready for the governor’s signature before the completion of the first week of the session," said a joint statement by Governor Gary Herbert, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson.

"Once the repeal is signed into law, the legislature will begin work under the reinstated tax code to prepare the fiscal year 2021 state budget. Repealing S.B. 2001 will enable the legislature to draft the budget without the uncertainty of a referendum potentially changing the tax code midway through the budget year."

The repeal is in response to a referendum effort that appears to have qualified for the November ballot. The grassroots effort claims to have gotten 152,000 signatures to force a vote on the legislative tax plan.

The repeal would mean there is no longer a bill for the public to vote on. However, it remains to be seen what GOP leaders will advance in response to the referendum and the tax plan.

Republican leaders on Capitol Hill pushed the tax bill, warning that Utah is facing some serious financial problems in the future without reforms. The income tax on education is earmarked exclusively for education; while sales tax funds every other essential government service from health care and roads to other programs.

The tax bill lawmakers passed in special session cut the income tax by $160 million, giving Utahns more money in their paychecks. At the same time, it raised the sales tax on food, gasoline and imposed new taxes on some services (lawmakers have said Utahns are buying more services than goods, leading to sales tax declines).

The food tax has been largely unpopular, driving a lot of the referendum effort. Referendum backers got a big boost when Harmons Grocery and Associated Food Stores opened their locations to signature-gathering efforts.

This is the second time a tax bill has imploded in the legislature. In the 2019 session, lawmakers were forced to walk back their proposed bill over objections to a sales tax on services.

