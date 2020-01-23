Utah bloggers are setting out to visit every Disney park on earth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chris and Amanda Provost, the founders and stars of Provost Park Pass, are ready to embark on a world tour of every Disney park on earth.

The Provosts will leave Salt Lake City, Utah for Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on January 25, 2020. From there, the Provosts will leave the United States and visit Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney and Tokyo Disney, before returning to the U.S. on March 21 where they'll wrap up their Disney world tour at Disneyland in California.

During the course of their travels, the Provosts will visit every Disney park in the world, be on the road 60 days, travel more than 22,229 miles, catch 10 flights, sleep in 19 hotels, shoot 50 videos, ride more than 65 rollercoasters, and pass through 23 time zones in 7 countries.

In January 2018 the Provosts launched Provost Park Pass as a way to give fans of Disney access to the tips, secrets and inside scoop of the happiest place on earth.

Chris and Amanda have worked extensively with Disney and have established a relationship that enables them to get special access to some park features including rides, new attractions and special historical tours from Disney executives and employees.

To date the Provosts have more than 53,500 subscribers.

If you'd like to follow their journey, please visit: provostparkpass.com.