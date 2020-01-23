Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial

Trump to attend anti-abortion rally in Washington

The White House says President Donald Trump will become the first president to attend the annual anti-abortion gathering in Washington called the March for Life.

Trump has made it a priority to embrace social conservatives, particularly on the issue of abortion. He has sent members of his administration to speak at the march and has spoken via a video link.

He’s going in person to this week’s event.

“See you on Friday … Big Crowd!” Trump tweeted Wednesday as he returned to the White House after a trip to Switzerland.

