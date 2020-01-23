Tinder introduces safety-focused updates for users

LOS ANGELES – New features are coming to the dating app Tinder and they include:

Teaming up with the personal safety app Noonlight that connects users to personal emergency services

Photo Verification

An in-app Safety Center

The addition of Noonlight will let Tinder users share details about upcoming dates via Noonlight’s Timeline feature, including who they are meeting, where and when, with the ability to easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if they are feeling uneasy or in need of assistance via the Noonlight app.

Photo Verification is also rolling out on Tinder, ensuring that every match is who they say they are.

The feature lets Tinder users self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Verified profiles will also get a blue checkmark, so members can trust they are who they’re claiming to be.

The feature is being tested in select markets and will become more widely available throughout 2020.

Tinder will also equip daters with a comprehensive Safety Center, an evolving section of the app dedicated to keeping members informed about these features while providing resources and tools.

Tinder is also rolling out a feature to members in select markets that detects whether an offensive message has been sent.

It’s called “Does This Bother You?” and it’s powered by machine learning.

When a Tinder member responds ‘yes’ to the “Does This Bother You?” prompt, they will have the option to report the person for their behavior.

Similar technology also plays a role in Undo, an upcoming feature, that will ask Tinder members if they’d like to take back a message containing potentially offensive language before it’s sent.