SALT LAKE CITY — St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City was placed on lockdown Thursday morning.

A Unified Police Department representative told FOX 13 that a woman sent a text message indicating that she planned to open fire at her group therapy session.

The hospital, at 1200 E 3900 S, was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

