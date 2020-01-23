Crashes force closures on southbound I-15 in Murray and Midvale

Posted 7:47 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 08:36AM, January 23, 2020

MIDVALE, Utah — Two crashes are forcing lane closures on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County Thursday morning.

All of the southbound lanes of I-15 in Midvale are blocked due to a crash near milepost 299. The scene is expected to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.

Another crash in Murray forced officials to close the four left lanes of southbound I-15 near milepost 303. That crash scene is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m.

