Crashes force closures on southbound I-15 in Murray and Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah — Two crashes are forcing lane closures on southbound I-15 in Salt Lake County Thursday morning.

All of the southbound lanes of I-15 in Midvale are blocked due to a crash near milepost 299. The scene is expected to be cleared by 8:45 a.m.

Another crash in Murray forced officials to close the four left lanes of southbound I-15 near milepost 303. That crash scene is expected to be cleared by 9 a.m.

