Cottonwood Heights missing youth found safe

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department has confirmed that missing runaways Romney Evans and Joshua Kalua-Dayley have been found safe.

CHPD took to Twitter to thank the community for their support in locating the youth.

The runaways/missing persons have been located thank you all for your support — CH Police (@CHPolice) January 23, 2020

Evans has been missing since Jan. 17, 2020 and is thought to be staying in hotels in the area with her boyfriend, Joshua Kalua-Dayley. CHPD announced that a $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location of Evans.

In a tweet, CHPD announced that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.

$500 reward for information leading to the recovery of missing runaway, Romney Evans. Thought to be staying at hotels in the area with her boyfriend, Joshua Kalua-Dayley. Contact CHPD (801) 944-7100 Harboring a runaway is a serious crime pic.twitter.com/sA5upCPEvy — CH Police (@CHPolice) January 22, 2020

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.