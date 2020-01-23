Cottonwood Heights missing youth found safe
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department has confirmed that missing runaways Romney Evans and Joshua Kalua-Dayley have been found safe.
CHPD took to Twitter to thank the community for their support in locating the youth.
Evans has been missing since Jan. 17, 2020 and is thought to be staying in hotels in the area with her boyfriend, Joshua Kalua-Dayley. CHPD announced that a $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location of Evans.
In a tweet, CHPD announced that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.