× Mark Zuckerberg to speak at tech conference in SLC this month

SALT LAKE CITY — Facebook founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in Salt Lake City later this month to speak at a technology conference.

The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit will be held January 30-31 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit listed Zuckerberg as the keynote speaker as of Thursday morning.

Tickets are for the two-day event are $195.

Click here for details.