Latter-day Saint church to break ground for Layton temple in May

LAYTON, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking dates for several of its upcoming temples, including a date in May for its Layton temple.

“The groundbreaking for the Layton Utah Temple will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020. Attendance at the event will be by invitation only. The groundbreaking service will be broadcast to stake centers in the temple district. Utah Area President Elder Craig C. Christensen will preside,” a news release from the Latter-day Saint church said.

The announcement also listed groundbreaking dates for its temples in Richmond, Virginia (April 11) and Alabang Phillipines (May 2).

“The Layton Temple, first announced in April 2018 by President Nelson, will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane. Plans call for a three-story temple of more than 87,000 square feet,” the news release said.