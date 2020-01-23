Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT: SLCPD releases intense footage from January 8 officer-involved shooting

Posted 12:21 pm, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 12:24PM, January 23, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has released a pair of body-worn camera video clips showing an officer-involved shooting that occurred on January 8.

In the footage (below), two officers are shown confronting a man suspected of stealing a Ford Mustang. The confrontation occurred near 1460 W North Temple around 3:40 that afternoon.

With guns drawn, the officers ordered 20-year-old Tyler Keaton Webster out of the car.

Instead of complying with the officers’ demands, Webster put the vehicle in reverse and hit a curb and guardrail. One of the officers then tried to subdue Webster with a stun gun, but was unsuccessful.

“The driver continued to rev the engine as [one of the officers] found himself between the open passenger-side door and the guardrail,” SLCPD Captain Ty Farillas.

At that point, one of the officers opened fire on Webster, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. The officer who opened fire has been placed on paid administrative leave per protocol.

Unified Police are investigating the shooting.

WARNING: This unedited footage contains strong language.

 

