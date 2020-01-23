Film critic gives us top picks for Sundance Film Festival 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Magazine is covering the Sundance Film Festival, which starts today, Jan. 23, 2020 and runs through Feb. 2. Representing SLmag at Sundance, Michael Mejia, a professor of English at the University of Utah and film critic for SLmag, shares some thoughts on who and what to look out for, tips on how to enjoy the Festival in SLC and Park City, how to get tickets, and where to find the latest festival news and reviews.

Mejia gave us some of his must-see films at this year's festival: "Yalda, A Night of Forgiveness," "Wendy," and "Jumbo." Michael also says "Crip Camp," "Miss Americana," and "Hillary." Also, "Nine Days," which was shot on the Salt Flats are also good choices.

You can also still get tickets to some of the films by downloading the Sundance Film Festival app and joining the "e-Waitlist".

You can get festival news online at saltlakemagazine.com.