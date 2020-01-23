× Delta now offering ‘CarePod’ for travelers with pets

Traveling with pets can be troublesome, so Delta Air Lines is partnering with CarePod to provide a new way to get them to your destination.

The CarePod pet travel carrier has some safety features that could make for the ultimate air travel experience for pets. They include:

Industrial strength walls that are insulated to protect your pet against temperature changes when moving between different climates and travel conditions.

Multi-layered windows and doors with specially angled blinds to help create a calming environment for pets by blocking out visual stress from unfamiliar environments.

A built-in hydration system, holding a little over 30 ounces of water that will automatically refill a spill-proof water bowl to ensure pets always have easy access to fresh water.

A GPS tracking and monitoring system that connects your pet’s journey directly to the specialized Delta Cargo Control Center. The Center is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year.

Works with your mobile phone to view your pet’s key travel updates throughout their entire journey

CarePod will be offered at eight U.S. locations to start. They are Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York (JFK and LaGuardia), San Francisco and West Palm Beach.

Delta says there will be a phased approach to roll out the CarePod across Delta’s U.S. network.

For more information on how to book a CarePod for your pets, visit deltacargo.com.