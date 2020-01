× Cougar sighted in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — Holladay City officials have received reports of a cougar sighting.

According to a tweet from the City of Holladay, the cougar was sighted in the Canyon Cove area.

People living in the area are urged to keep their children and pets indoors.

Any further cougar sightings in the Holladay area should be reported to the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.