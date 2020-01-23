× Circus to not use exotic animals in Salt Lake County following public concern

SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Jordan World Circus will be coming to Salt Lake County later this month, but without some attractions.

The circus will be without exotic animals such as elephants and tigers. The decision made by the circus comes after public concern about the well-being of the wild animals. Instead, attractions will feature some dogs, pigeons, ponies and a domesticated camel for attendees to see.

Salt Lake County approved the circus to use the Equestrian Park facility in South Jordan. The Circus will be performing shows Jan. 28 and 29.