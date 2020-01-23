× Catholic Community Services won’t renew its contract this summer to operate one of three new homeless resource centers

Catholic Community Services announced Thursday that it will not renew its contract this June to operate one of the three new homeless resource centers located in the Salt Lake City area.

Jean Hill , director of the Office of Life, Justice and Peace at the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, told The Salt Lake Tribune in an email that the decision comes after an “in-depth look” at its services and resources.

“We fully support the new model, but based on the budgetary constraints and our mission of self-reliance, we have determined that it is in the best interests of our clients, donors and staff for CCS to preserve our funds for those services at which we excel and which our clients expect from us,” she wrote.

