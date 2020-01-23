A new community is ready to open and you’re invited to the party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Point in West Haven is almost ready to open and you're invited to the Pre-Grand Opening event on January 25th from 12-3pm.

Enjoy delicious food trucks - Melty Way and Donut Kabob, along with face painting and a special visit from Anna and Elsa from Frozen!

Salt Point is part of the Woodside Homes family. They make home buying easy and stress-free as possible. You will actually enjoy your homebuying journey!

There are 35 Model Homes across the Wasatch Front, and single family and townhomes are available.

You'll get inspired at their Gallery with thousands of options for you to customize your home.

For more information please visit: woodsidehomes.com/utah.