Vehicle flips over on Salt Lake City’s east bench; police warn about slick roads

Posted 10:07 am, January 22, 2020, by

SALT LAKE CITY — A vehicle rolled over in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, and police said slick roads were a factor.

According to Captain Anthony Burton with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said the vehicle flipped over around 8 a.m. at 2289 Thunderbird Drive which is east of Foothill Blvd at about 2300 South.

There were no injuries but the Salt Lake City Fire Department posted a photograph of the rollover on its Facebook page with a warning for drivers to use caution on slick streets.

Vehicle flips over on slick road in Salt Lake City. Photo courtesy Salt Lake City Fire Department.

 

