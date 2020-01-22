× Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joins GOP colleagues urging Senate to acquit Trump

WASHINGTON — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Wednesday joined 20 of his Republican colleagues in urging the Senate to reject the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump because of the harm they warn it will cause to the presidency and the Constitution, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The 21 attorneys general argue in a “friend of the Senate” brief — a playoff of a legal filing called a friend of the court brief — that Democrats’ charges against the president are “factually flawed” and destructive of the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches as well as contrary to America’s Founding Fathers’ vision for the country.

“Republican attorneys general agree that impeachment should never be a partisan response to one party losing a presidential election,” Reyes said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the Democrats never set out to ascertain the truth and have weaponized a process that should only be initiated in exceedingly rare circumstances. Impeachment casts a shadow over the office of the presidency, undermines constitutional authority, and hurts the interests of the United States at home and abroad.”

