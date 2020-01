× UDOT introduces mechanical ice breakers to canyon roads

UTAH — The Utah Department of Transportation has introduced new innovations to combat ice on Utah’s canyon roads.

The new ‘icebreakers’ are designed to work in addition to regular plows to improve road conditions during the winter months.

The modified front-end loader features a mechanism on the front designed to break through thick ice on roadways.

As a result of the new machines, less road salt is used when plowing.