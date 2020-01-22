Trump says he’d ‘love’ to attend his own impeachment trial

“I’d love to go, wouldn’t that be great?” Trump said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful? I’d love to sit right in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”

When asked why he wouldn’t go, he joked with a reporter, “don’t keep talking, you may convince me to do it.”

Trump also said that his legal team “might have a problem” if he showed up at the trial.

Trump went on to call the House’s lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff a “major sleazebag.”

“I’d love to go… and stare in their corrupt faces” President Trump calls US Democrats “major sleazebags” after saying he "would love to go" along to his impeachment trial and "sit in the front row" at the World Economic Forum in Davoshttps://t.co/BJeQHUro8b pic.twitter.com/TVnn7hvEsm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 22, 2020