Suba Bleu Miller announces two of his 2020 Love Promise Partners

The Love Promise program is Mark Miller Subaru's promise to do what's right in our community and the promise to 'Leave A Mark' on the lives of others.

On Wednesday, Love Promise Ambassador Suba Bleu, along with Marketing Manager Joseph Dane, announced two of their 2020 Love Promise partners. They are partners for Subaru Loves Pets and Subaru Loves the Earth.

Nuzzles & Co. is the Subaru Loves Pets partner. Jamie Usry, Executive Director, says Nuzzles & Co. provides a loving, nurturing place where pets can get healthy and learn positive behaviors, and then find loving homes. They also work to educate people on the humane treatment of animals. To date, the lives of 1,500+ animals have been saved and more than 450 animals were rescued from their Reservation Rescue program. You can learn more and see animals who are waiting for their forever homes at nuzzlesandco.org.

Wasatch Community Gardens is the Subaru Loves the Earth partner. James Loomis, the Green Team Farm Director, says Wasatch Community Gardens strives to empower people of all ages and incomes to grow and eat healthy, organic, local food. Since 1989, Wasatch Community Gardens has been a leading local voice for urban open space conservation through gardening. They also provide employment and job training for women who are experiencing homelessness and single moms who are living in poverty at their Green Team Farm. They are raising funds to build a new facility that will allow them to expand. You can learn more and donate at wasatchgardens.org/dig. They are also starting two new community gardens this year - one in Richmond Park (440 E. 600 S.) and one in Sugarhouse Park. You can get more information by calling 801-359-2658.

To find more information about Mark Miller Subaru and their Love Promise partners, please visit: markmillersubaru.com.