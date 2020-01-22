Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

Reward offered for info on location of missing girl, Cottonwood Heights Police say

Posted 3:57 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 03:58PM, January 22, 2020

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police are asking the publics’ help in locating runaway, Romney Evans.

Evans is thought to be staying in hotels in the area with her boyfriend. CHPD announced that a $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location of Evans.

In a tweet, CHPD announced that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.

