Reward offered for info on location of missing girl, Cottonwood Heights Police say
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police are asking the publics’ help in locating runaway, Romney Evans.
Evans is thought to be staying in hotels in the area with her boyfriend. CHPD announced that a $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location of Evans.
In a tweet, CHPD announced that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.