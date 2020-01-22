× Reward offered for info on location of missing girl, Cottonwood Heights Police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Cottonwood Heights Police are asking the publics’ help in locating runaway, Romney Evans.

Evans is thought to be staying in hotels in the area with her boyfriend. CHPD announced that a $500 reward is offered for information leading to the location of Evans.

In a tweet, CHPD announced that harboring a runaway is a serious crime.

$500 reward for information leading to the recovery of missing runaway, Romney Evans. Thought to be staying at hotels in the area with her boyfriend, Joshua Kalua-Dayley. Contact CHPD (801) 944-7100 Harboring a runaway is a serious crime pic.twitter.com/sA5upCPEvy — CH Police (@CHPolice) January 22, 2020

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.