Police investigate late night stabbing in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police in South Salt Lake are investigating a stabbing that happened late Tuesday night.

Gary Keller with South Salt Lake Police said the stabbing took place around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Burton Avenue, west of Main Street.

Keller said investigators are working to determine what happened but haven’t been able to speak with the victim who is in the hospital.

He either drove himself to the hospital or someone else drove him, Keller said.

No suspect has been identified yet in the stabbing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details become available.