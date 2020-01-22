Here are two warm weather escapes

Watch Live: Senate Impeachment Trial of President Donald Trump

Posted 2:52 pm, January 22, 2020, by

Larry Gelwix, the CEO of Columbus Travel says a winter escape to a warm climate is just a plane ride away!

He says right now there are Double Discounts to Hawaii and Mexico if you book by January 31, you can save up to $50 per reservation.  there are departures out of Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Larry also says now's the time to plan a trip of a lifetime to New Zealand!   He and his wife Cathy Gelwix will be escorting a tour from January 10 - 23, 2021.

There are land tour rates from $3,595 per person.  You'll have unique experiences such as the Glacier Valley Walk, Scenic Cruise on a Vintage Steamship across Lake Wakatipu, Hobbiton Movie Set Tour and more!

*Prices are subject to availability and may change any time.

For more information, please visit: columbusvacations.com.

