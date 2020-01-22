Food trends for 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food and nutrition trends are as varied and numerous as there are people to discuss them.

Trish Brimhall, RDN, CD, CLE, says there are a few that seem to keep popping up on the nutrition scene.

Prebiotics: We`ve heard a lot about probiotics and now you'll be seeing much more in food marketing about prebiotics. Prebiotics are the nutrients that feed the probiotic or good bacteria that helps maintain a healthy digestive system, healthy heart and many other varied health benefits. Prebiotics are found in the fibers and natural sugars of many foods such as: garlic, onions, bananas, oats, apples, cocoa, almonds, pistachios, but are also being added to many processed foods.

Decreasing artificial dyes: Most of us don`t appreciate the role color plays in our food choice, but the visual aspect makes a big difference in what we consider appetizing. One growing food trend is eliminating artificial dyes in foods and beverages. Bodyarmor is an example of a food producer using only natural colors and flavors in a great coconut-water sports drink, plus you get the bonus of potassium-based electrolytes. Trish says, "I love that the bottles are BPA-free and recyclable and you can easily find it at Walmart and Target. The favorite flavors at my house are tropical fruit punch and strawberry banana." Bodyarmor works great as a hydration boost for any of the fun sports, workouts or outdoor adventures you have planned for the coming year.

Decreasing added sugars: With the new food label showing us the amount of added sugars, we are able to make more informed choices. So whether you choose to decrease the added sugars in your beverage choice, or as you shop the rest of the food aisles of the grocery store, look for less added sugar choices and vote with your food dollar.

Plant-based versions or blends of typically animal-sourced foods:

Plant-based is a growing trend so watch for things like grain or seed-based yogurts and plant-based butters. Blended burgers or chicken nuggets that typically contain 50% animal beef or chicken mixed with 50% veggies or other protein sources.

Trish adds, "Remember to consider personal preference, taste and enjoyment when making food choices. Just because something is trending in the food supply does not mean that it is the best option for you or your family."

You can find more from Trish at: nutritiousintent.com.