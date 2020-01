Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, California - A common over-the-counter pain medication ingredient could soon be classified a carcinogen in California.

Acetaminophen, used in brands such as Tylenol, Excedrin, and Sudafed, could fall prey to a California state law.

The law says the state must warn people of any chemical known to cause cancer or reproductive toxicity and acetaminophen is considered a high-priority for such consideration.

Acetaminophen has been available over the counter since 1955.