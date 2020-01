× Commercial fire closes both directions of Redwood Road in North Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A commercial fire at 1100 North Redwood Road has closed down both directions of Redwood Road in North Salt Lake, according to South Davis Metro Fire.

The fire was reported to be from a car on fire inside a shop that has since been put out. Redwood Road is closed from 1100 N and 900 N while crews work.

Fire officials say to use an alternate route if traveling through the area.