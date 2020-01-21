× Why you shouldn’t post about your vacation on social media

While you’re out of town on vacation, the last thing you should do is post on your social media about it. The Washington County (Wisconsin) Sheriff took to Facebook Monday to inform citizens of why it’s a bad idea to post about your vacation while you’re out of town.

The sheriff mentions that informing the world about your vacation could leave you open to burglary. Additionally, he advises that travelers wait until they’re safely home to announce your vacation or post your photos.

“The problem is that we have criminals lurking within our community that act as predators and seek out targets of opportunity,” said Sheriff Martin Schulteis in the post.

This article was written by Julia Marshall for WTMJ .