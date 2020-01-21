What did the Senate vote on during Tuesday’s trial proceeding?

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer put forth a number of amendments to rules set forth by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, setting the table for President Donald Trump’s removal trial over the next few weeks.

All six amendments put forth so far on Tuesday have been tabled — effectively turning them down — by a party-line vote. Fifty-three Republicans voted to table the amendments, while 47 Democrats voted against tabling.

McConnell said at the onset of Tuesday’s session that the GOP would block votes on all amendments to the rules put forth by him.

“If a senator moves to amend the resolution in order to subpoena specific witnesses or documents, I will move to table such motions because the senate will decide those questions later in the trial,” McConnell said.

But Schumer continued on with a series of amendments.

“These amendments are not dilatory,” Schumer said. “They only seek one thing, the truth. That means relevant documents, relevant witnesses. That’s the only way to get a fair trial and everyone in this body knows it. All 15 that were brought to completion feature witnesses, every single one. The witnesses we request are not Democrats. They’re the president’s own men.”

Here is what the Senate has voted on so far today:

Amendment No. 1284

This amendment would have compelled documents via subpoena from the White House to be used in the Senate trial.

Amendment No. 1285

This amendment would have compelled documents via subpoena from State Department to be used in the Senate trial.

Amendment No. 1286

This amendment would have compelled documents via subpoena from the Office of Budget and Management to be used in the Senate trial.

Amendment 1287

This amendment would have issued a subpoena for the testimony for White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Amendment 1288

This amendment would have compelled documents via subpoena from the Department of Defense to be used in the Senate trial.

Amendment 1289

This amendment would have issued a subpoena for the testimony for White House aide Rob Blair and Office of Budget and Management official Michael Duffey

The documents requested by Democrats would have included emails, text messages, notes and other communications between White House and other government officials.