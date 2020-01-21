Utah man arrested after $3.6M worth of liquid meth, cocaine and THC-infused candy found

Utah man was arrested Monday near the state line between Arizona and Utah after six gallon jugs of liquid methamphetamine were found in his car.

The traffic stop was conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona around 3 p.m. on Interstate 15 near mile post 21. During the traffic stop, the driver appeared nervous and would not make eye contact with deputies.

A St. George Police Department K9 from Utah was called to assist and alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

In addition to the meth, deputies found:

  • Six bricks of a white powdery substance that weighed a total of 13.2 pounds and field tested positive for cocaine
  • 2.2 pounds of a substance that field tested positive for methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
  • Numerous boxes containing 1,000 packages of candy infused with THC, weighing 206 pounds

The estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $3,696,720.

Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team responded to the location and assisted with the investigation.

Logan Lewis Pederson, 30, was arrested and charged with dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, transportation of dangerous drugs, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs — all felonies.

Pederson was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

This story was originally published by Joyce Lupiani on KTNV.

