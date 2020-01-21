Second campus of Primary Children’s Hospital to be built in Lehi

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced plans Tuesday to build a second Primary Children’s Hospital campus in Lehi.

The new hospital will provide pediatric trauma and emergency care for children in and around Utah County as well as intensive care and behavioral health care.

The $500 million dollar project got a major kick start when philanthropist Gail Miller announced a $50 million dollar gift to help build the second Primary Children’s campus with a goal of building the nation’s model health system.

Intermountain’s plan to build the nation’s model health system for children includes three components and associated projects, programs, and facilities:

Strengthen Primary Children’s Hospital An advanced fetal care center will offer in-utero treatments including groundbreaking fetal surgery for the first time in the Intermountain West.

An enlarged and enhanced Level 4 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will give highly vulnerable newborns the highest accredited level of specialty care.

An expanded cancer treatment center will provide children with revolutionary treatments in an ideal healing environment.

Breakthroughs in pediatric research with University of Utah Health at the new Primary Children’s Center for Personalized Medicine will help children with previously untreatable diseases to thrive. Extend excellence in pediatric care across the Intermountain West A second Primary Children’s Hospital campus will be constructed in Lehi to address the growing population in Utah County, and a corresponding need for specialty pediatric care. The new five-story, 66-bed Primary Children’s Hospital campus will provide trauma and emergency services, behavioral health, intensive care, and surgical and clinic services not available elsewhere in Utah County.

An expanded pediatric care network will extend the expertise of Primary Children’s Hospital throughout the Intermountain West, bringing specialty care closer to families outside the Wasatch Front through nationally-recognized telemedicine technologies, digital health services, and pediatric emergency clinicians in rural areas. Innovatively target emerging children’s health needs Additional mental and behavioral health services for children and teens will be added to address an urgent need with new locations, call centers, telehealth and response capabilities, and collaborations with community organizations.

Teen-to-adult transition programs will help children with serious conditions such as diabetes and cystic fibrosis access seamless care as they grow to adulthood.

A coordinated Healthy Kids program will provide interventions to children experiencing traumatic events to decrease their risk for health issues later in life. This program includes partnerships with school and community groups throughout Utah.

You can read the entire IHC news release here.