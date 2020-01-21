Search on in South Ogden for man accused of stabbing his mother

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing his mother early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Wil DeHart with the South Ogden Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Adam Christensen stabbed his 68-year-old mother around 5 a.m. in the area of 700 East and 5300 South.

Christensen fled the scene.

He is described as 6-foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 233 pounds.

He drives a white Chevrolet Sonic with the license plate C134GF.

Police say Christensen has a history of mental illness and violence.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to not approach him and call 911.