Search on in South Ogden for man accused of stabbing his mother

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — South Ogden Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing his mother early Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Wil DeHart with the South Ogden Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Adam Christensen stabbed his 68-year-old mother around 5 a.m. in the area of 700 East and 5300 South.
Christensen fled the scene.
He is described as 6-foot, 1 inch tall and weighs 233 pounds.
He drives a white Chevrolet Sonic with the license plate C134GF.
Police say Christensen has a history of mental illness and violence.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to not approach him and call 911.
