× Salt Lake City Council announces new member to replace now-Mayor Mendenhall

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council selected a replacement Tuesday for former councilwoman Erin Mendenhall, who was sworn in as the city’s new mayor earlier this month.

Council members chose Darin Masao Mano to fill Mendenhall’s vacant seat in District 5, which encompasses Ballpark, Central Ninth, East Liberty Park and Liberty Wells neighborhoods.

According to an announcement from the city, Mano was one of 28 candidates who applied for the position.

Mano is an assistant professor of architecture at the University of Utah and is a principal architect and co-founder at RAW Design Studio, according to LinkedIn.

He was sworn in on Tuesday. The remainder of the term lasts through January 2022.

“I join the Council with enthusiasm and pride,” Mano said in the announcement. “I’m thrilled to serve District 5 residents and our City as a whole.’’

Mano was chosen after an application and interview process including four rounds of voting by the current members.

“We had a great pool of qualified candidates to represent the District. It was a very tough choice,” Council Chair Chris Wharton said. “We welcome Darin to the Council as we continue to help make the Capital City an even better place to work and live.”