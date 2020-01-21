Family of four escapes early morning house fire in Roy

ROY, Utah — An early Tuesday morning house fire in Roy displaced a family of four.

Robert Percival with the Roy Fire Department said crews were called to the area of 2058 West and 4550 South a little before 4:00 a.m.

Smoke was coming out of the roof and attic when crews arrived.

They entered the home and quickly put out the fire.

Percival said the fire started in the fireplace. The investigation is still underway but the family had a fire going in the fireplace from around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon until around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Two adults, two children and the family pets made it out of the home safely. The Red Cross provided lodging for the family as well as comfort kits and blankets.

This morning 2 #NorthernUtahARC DAT team #volunteers responded to a house fire in #Roy. The fire displaced two adults/two children. The Red Cross provided, assistance, lodging, comfort kits, blankets, comfort and care. Thank you #RoyCityFD for the quick response. #EndHomeFires pic.twitter.com/kelvY4WBs6 — Utah/Nevada Red Cross (@RedCrossUtahNV) January 21, 2020