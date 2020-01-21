East High School on lockout after incident in a school parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY — East High School was placed in a lockout Tuesday afternoon while police investigate a situation in a school parking lot.

Detective Greg Wilking with the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers responded to the school after a report that someone brandished a gun in the parking lot.

Wilking said that report has not been confirmed, but as a precaution, East High was locked so no one could get in the school.

The Salt Lake School District tweeted that the lockout is a precaution and that students are safe inside the building.

.@EastHighSLC is currently on Lockout while the school and police investigate a situation in the student parking lot. The lockout is a precaution. Students are safe inside the building. #SLCSDalerts pic.twitter.com/bfYr8wCI0F — SLC School District (@slcschools) January 21, 2020