Utahns march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY — Many people took to the streets in Salt Lake City Monday to march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

They gathered to celebrate significant progress made in civil rights, but also to remember that African-Americans are still faced with some of the same challenges as before.

FOX 13’s Spencer Joseph shows and tells us what the Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to those who attended and organized the event: