The nation honors civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utahns joined people from all across America in honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

The day honors King for his contributions to the civil rights movement.

He was born on January 15, 1929 and President Ronald Reagan made Martin Luther King Jr. Day a federal holiday in 1993.

King was a main figure in the 1955 bus boycott in Mobile, Alabama and his "I have a dream" speech is still considered one of the best ever delivered.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.

Because of the holiday, Post Offices will be closed Monday.

Postal workers will deliver priority mail and UPS and Fed Ex are not impacted.

All government offices and closed, along with most bank and the US Stock Exchange.