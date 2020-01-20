Special interests provided 93.5% of donations to Utah legislators last year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s legislators amassed plenty of campaign money in 2019, and special interest groups supplied 93.5 percent of it, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Academics say that is unusual because in most states, studies say lawmakers raise about half of their money from individual voters and half from special interests.

Utah’s big disparity raises questions about what those special interests — including realtors, banks, drug companies, law firms, the oil industry, tobacco companies, outdoor advertisers and more — receive for their money.

