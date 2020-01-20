× Denver police officer accused of sexual assault, officials say

DENVER, Colo. – A Denver police officer has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault, officials announced Saturday.

The alleged assault happened early Friday after the officer and the woman went on a date, the probable cause statement said. The officer met the woman last month while responding to a call at her home, the statement said.

Johnny Leon-Alvarez, 29, a Denver officer since 2018, was being held Saturday at the Denver Detention Center, according to a police news release. He has been suspended from work, pending the outcome of the case.

A woman told police that she had gone to a restaurant with Leon-Alvarez, who brought her home, where the alleged assault happened, the probable cause statement said. The woman told police she tried to push Leon-Alvarez off of her and told him to stop.

She told police that she met the officer last month, when he responded to her home over an argument she was having with her significant other. Leon-Alvarez texted the woman afterward, to check on her, she told police. The texts then “became flirty” and they arranged to go on the date, the probable cause statement said.

Leon-Alvarez appeared in court Saturday morning. He was released on a $50,000 bond later in the day.

This story was originally published by Ryan Osborne at KMGH.