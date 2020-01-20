‘Day of Service’ at Utah Food Bank on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Food Bank celebrated Martin Luther King Junior Day with a day of service.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, along with 75 other volunteers, took part in the annual event.

"It’s not a day off from work, but a day on," Mayor Mendenhall said, helping to make sure people get the food they need.

“The food bank touches every community in the state that needs that kind of support and we’re glad to be here today lending a hand,” Mendenhall said.

Sorting, packing, and arranging boxes -- whatever the food bank needs -- these volunteers were there to help.

“This is a great way for us to come together and recognize that it takes all of us to fight hunger in our state not just here locally but throughout the state of Utah,” said Ginette Bott, President and CEO of the Utah Food Bank.

This is the 18th year the city and the Utah Food Bank have partnered together to honor Dr. King.

“What these projects do is they allow us to keep on task, keep on schedule and to be able to have product delivered in a timely manner when it should be to those who are recipients,” Bott said.

The Utah Food Bank provides needed items for all 29 counties in the state and 182 emergency food pantries and agencies.

“Last year we were able to place about $85 million worth of goods and services throughout the state of Utah completely free of charge,” Bott said.

If you’d like to help the Utah Food Bank click here.