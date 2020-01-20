Air quality in Utah dipping into unhealthy zones; worst air in the Cache Valley

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's air quality worsened Monday as a conversion trapped dirtier air in the valleys along the Wasatch Front and other parts of the state.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, the worst air is in Cache County. Dangerous particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) rose into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" category.

Sensitive groups and those with asthma should reduce outdoor activities and watch for symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

Air quality was deemed "Moderate" in Davis, Duchesne, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah Counties.

 

