Woman causes multiple accidents by running onto I-15 in Draper

DRAPER, Utah – A woman who ran out onto I-15 Saturday night is in police custody.

According to Trooper Tara Walhberg with Utah Highway Patrol, the woman caused two separate accidents when she ran onto I-15 southbound near 13800 South just after 11 p.m.

A man involved in one of the accidents exited his vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to carjack another vehicle that was not involved.

That vehicle had a female passenger and a child in the back seat.

The attempted carjacker then exited that vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities were able to take the woman who caused the accidents into custody before she made it into northbound traffic.

Her name has not been released.

The attempted carjacker has not been apprehended, but authorities have identified him.

No additional injuries were reported as a result of the two accidents.