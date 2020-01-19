Solitude Ski Patrol trains with avalanche dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLITUDE, Utah — With all the recent snow, there's a rising potential for avalanches, and first responders are working hard to train some special animals ready to save lives.

Two-year-old Joni is training to be an avalanche rescue dog at Solitude Mountain Resort. When she digs and barks, that shows that a person needs help.

You never want to be inside an avalanche, but if you are, the best line of defense is being prepared. Experts say the key to survival is having a partner and the right safety gear. Having a beacon, a shovel and a probe is always a good idea.