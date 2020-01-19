Snowmobiling avalanche victim identified
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police have released the name of the 18-year-old who died Saturday as a result of an avalanche.
Chase Adams was snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon with his father Ben Adams when an avalanche was triggered. Chase and his snowmobile were immediately buried.
He was wearing an avalanche beacon and deployed the airbag in his backpack, but the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says it did not float as intended.
Bystanders, family, Search and Rescue volunteers and first responders were able to locate him and transport him to a trauma center within less than 70 minutes, but he did not survive.
The family has requested privacy at this time but released a statement:
“We spent the day at a location that is dear to me and my boys. We had a wonderful day doing what we love to do. When the snow slid, I was shocked, but I had a feeling everything was going to be okay. I prayed, I called his mom, I called 911, and she called 911. Thank you to everyone who rides in Farmington Canyon—it is a beautiful community and family. I am an extremely strong man and in the moment of physical need to save my son my strength availed nothing. I was useless and shifted my strength to God. I relied on him, knowing my nothingness and trusting his great power to give me strength to know that, someday, we will see each other again, by virtue of Jesus Christ. Special thanks to the Larkins and other bystanders, Davis County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, University of Utah AirMed, Utah Department of Public Safety Air Lift and the University of Utah Trauma Team. Be safe.”