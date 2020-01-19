× Snowmobiling avalanche victim identified

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police have released the name of the 18-year-old who died Saturday as a result of an avalanche.

Chase Adams was snowmobiling in Farmington Canyon with his father Ben Adams when an avalanche was triggered. Chase and his snowmobile were immediately buried.

He was wearing an avalanche beacon and deployed the airbag in his backpack, but the Davis County Sheriff’s Office says it did not float as intended.

Bystanders, family, Search and Rescue volunteers and first responders were able to locate him and transport him to a trauma center within less than 70 minutes, but he did not survive.

The family has requested privacy at this time but released a statement: