Recipe: Pancake Batter Omelets

Pancake Batter Omelets

Ingredients (Makes 1 omelette)

  • 2 eggs
  • ½ c. prepared pancake batter
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ¼ tsp. pepper
  • Any toppings you like
  • 1 tbsp. butter
  • Quality non-stick pan

Directions

  1. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, pancake batter, salt and pepper. Set aside until ready.
  2. Melt the butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the butter begins to bubble, add the egg mixture and using a rubber spatula gently move the egg around a little until it begins to set.
  3. Carefully flip over and top one half as you wish. Flip the other half over and serve warm.
