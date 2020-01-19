Recipe: Pancake Batter Omelets
Pancake Batter Omelets
Ingredients (Makes 1 omelette)
- 2 eggs
- ½ c. prepared pancake batter
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. pepper
- Any toppings you like
- 1 tbsp. butter
- Quality non-stick pan
Directions
- In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, pancake batter, salt and pepper. Set aside until ready.
- Melt the butter in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the butter begins to bubble, add the egg mixture and using a rubber spatula gently move the egg around a little until it begins to set.
- Carefully flip over and top one half as you wish. Flip the other half over and serve warm.