Police: 2 dead, 5 injured after shooting in San Antonio club

Posted 11:04 pm, January 19, 2020, by

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A search for a suspect continues after Texas authorities say two people were killed and five others were injured following a shooting during a concert inside a San Antonio club.

Police say officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday to the Ventura, a music venue located along San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus tells KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene, and another six were transported to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.