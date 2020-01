Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you hear about the cast for the new version of "Dr. Dolittle," you might think it's a fun film for the whole family. But FOX 13's Steve Oldfield says he and most critics think "Dolittle" is a dud.

Rich Bonaduce agrees. But another movie with a long-recognized name — "Bad Boys for Life" — is actually not bad.

Watch their reviews in the videos above and below.