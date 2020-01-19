3 Questions with Bob Evans: Law professor and Middle East conflict expert Amos Guiora

Posted 10:34 pm, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 10:43PM, January 19, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — In recent months, tensions between the U.S. and Iran have intensified — with the shooting down of a U.S. drone, the killing of a U.S. contractor, the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, and the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

There is fear Iran is developing a nuclear weapon, despite economic sanctions.

Amos Guiora is a University of Utah law professor who played a key role in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, served in the Israel Defense Forces, and is a counter-terrorism expert who lives much of the time in the Middle East.

FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with him and asked him three questions:

  1. How dire is the situation between the United States and Iran?
  2. How does President Trump's unpredictability serve U.S. security?
  3. What happens if Iran gets a nuclear weapon?

Watch the full interview below:

